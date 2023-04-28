Watch CBS News
2023 Penn Relays: "Everybody's out here to win" on rainy Day 2

By Nikki Dementri

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 127th running of the Penn Relays continued Friday, and it was a soggy one at Franklin Field. The relays go on rain or shine, and the rain certainly started coming down Friday.

It didn't stop fans who came out to see some 15,000 athletes compete.

Day 2 started off Friday morning without the rain. The girls took over the events in the morning, the damp weather not stopping them.

Organizers tell CBS News Philadelphia that the only reason the relays would be put on pause is if there's lightning.

"We'll run, rain or shine. It just makes it more fun, makes it more dramatic. Everybody's out here to win," Aaron Robison, associate director of the Penn Relays, said. "As long as we don't have lightning, we're on."

The last track event Friday is slated for 9:15 p.m.

The Penn Relays will conclude at Franklin Field on Saturday.

First published on April 28, 2023 / 1:07 PM

