NEXT Weather: Tracking a rainy weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two separate systems will bring rain to the Philadelphia area this weekend, beginning Friday. The first system will arrive over the next few hours with periods of steady and heavy rain all afternoon and into the overnight hours.

A chilly east wind off the Atlantic Ocean will keep it cool as well, with daytime temps Friday only in the 50s.

The driest period, as of now, looks to be Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning.

Showers are expected early Saturday morning, but much of the day looks dry. It's expected to be just cloudy and chilly with a gusty breeze.

It should be cloudy but dry Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with a chance of a shower or two during the Broad Street Run. But it doesn't look like a washout.

A few of our hi-res models hinted at a band of heavy showers early Saturday morning but have backed off since.

It still bears watching for the run, but rain will hopefully hold off to the west.

The second system will arrive by midday Sunday, but the steadiest rain looks to be Sunday night into the early morning hours Monday, followed by a burst of chilly air for the early days of May.