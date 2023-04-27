2023 Penn Relays: "Breathtaking" event underway at Franklin Field

On your marks! The 127th running of the Penn Relays is underway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 127th Penn Relays are underway at Franklin Field. Thousands of athletes from across the United States are in Philadelphia this weekend to compete in the historic track and field tradition.

The Penn Relays kicked off at 9 a.m. Thursday. As it was described earlier to CBS News Philadelphia, this is sports at its finest.

"It's amazing," DJ Coleman said. "The experience is just wild to me, being around all these people cheering you on. It's just breathtaking. It's a great experience."

The 2023 Penn Relays are underway at Franklin Field in West Philadelphia. CBS News Philadelphia

Breathtaking literally and figuratively -- 15,000 athletes from across the country, leaving it all on the track and the field.

"It's great running against competition," Jojo Huntley said, "always pushing you to the limits, always keeping a goal in mind."

"That's the beauty of it," Aaron Robison said. "Who is faster than who and that's still exciting 130 years later."

Franklin Field has hosted the Penn Relays since 1895. That makes this three-day event older than the modern Olympics.

This quintessential Philly event is also the largest track and field event in the country.

"Good people here, great energy appreciate everything," Carla Andrews said.

These athletes come from 200 colleges and universities. High school students also take part.

"It's sports at its finest," Robison said. "All you need are your shoes and a baton and here you go."

"I'm trying to get better and better and now I'm here," Gage Phendner said. "So many people, the experience is amazing

These aren't just American athletes.

Nathan Wade competes in the long jump. The Kingston, Jamaica native fought his back from a hamstring injury to compete in front of 100,000 screaming fans.

"I'm very happy. I'm very grateful. Very, very grateful," Wade said. "Since the seventh grade running track, jumping, whatever. It's everybody's dream. It's amazing."

The Penn Relays run through Saturday.