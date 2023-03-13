2023 March Madness: Philly area players in NCAA Men's Tournament

March Madness: Selection Sunday preview March Madness: Selection Sunday preview 04:24

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time since 1977, zero Philadelphia men's basketball teams will be in the NCAA Tournament.

But with Philadelphia being a recruiting hot-bed for high school basketball, there's plenty of local players competing in the NCAA Men's Tournament.

Below is a list of players from the Philly region competing in the tournament divided by region:

Midwest region

No. 5 seed University of Miami vs. No. 12 seed Drake University

Friday, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

The Hurricanes have two players that played in the most competitive leagues in the city.

Guard Isaiah Wong played at Monsignor Bonner in the Catholic League, while guard Wooga Poplar played at Math, Civics and Sciences in the Public League.

Wong was recently named ACC Player of the Year. He earned First-Team All ACC Honors and led the Hurricanes in scoring at 16.2 points per game.

Poplar averaged 8.3 points per game as a sophomore.

GREENSBORO, NC - MARCH 10: Isaiah Wong #2 of the Miami Hurricanes drives against Jeremy Roach #3 of the Duke Blue Devils during the first half in the semifinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 10, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Lance King / Getty Images

No. 6 seed Iowa State University vs. TBD

Friday, 3:10 p.m. on TBS

Osun Osunniyi, a Pleasantville, New Jersey native, plays center for Iowa State. He graduated from Mainland High School in Linwood, Atlantic County, before he went to prep school at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut.

After prep school, Osunniyi played at St. Bonaventure University for four years and transferred to Iowa State. He averaged 8.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game this season.

The Cyclones will play the winner of Mississippi State University and the University of Pittsburgh in the first round.

No. 7 seed Texas A&M University vs. No. 10 seed Penn State University

Thursday, 9:55 p.m. on TBS

Penn State has several players from the Philly area on their squad.

Forward Seth Lundy played high school basketball on Broad and Vine Streets at Roman Catholic in the Catholic League.

Andrew Funk, a transfer from Bucknell, played at Archbishop Wood.

Guard Jameel Brown only appeared in 13 games as a freshman, but in high school he starred at the Haverford School and Westtown School.

Forward Caleb Dorsey is a Westminster, Maryland, native, but he played high school basketball at The Hill School in Pottstown.

Freshman Demetrius Lilley only played in five games this season after attending Lower Merion High School.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 12: Seth Lundy #1 of the Penn State Nittany Lions shoots the ball against Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half in the Big Ten Basketball Tournament Championship game at United Center on March 12, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

No. 2 seed University of Texas vs. No. 15 seed Colgate University

Thursday, 7:25 p.m. on TBS

Colgate junior center Jeff Woodward was a three-time Pioneer Conference Champion at Methacton High School. He racked up 1,450 points, 1,140 rebounds and 262 blocks in his career -- all school records.

South region

No. 8 seed University of Maryland vs. No. 9 seed West Virginia University

Thursday, 12:15 p.m. on TBS

Two Philly natives play for Maryland.

Guard Hakim Hart played at Roman Catholic with Lundy, while Donta Scott played at Imhotep Charter.

Hart and Scott are both averaging 11.5 points points per game for the Terrapins this season.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - JANUARY 25: Hakim Hart #13, Patrick Emilien #15, Donta Scott #24 and Julian Reese #10 of the Maryland Terrapins celebrate in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Xfinity Center on January 25, 2023 in College Park, Maryland. / Getty Images

No. 5 seed San Diego State vs. No. 12 College of Charleston

Thursday, 3:10 p.m. on truTV

Guard Pat Robinson III is a Chesterfield, New Jersey, native and played high school ball at Conwell-Egan in Philadelphia's Catholic League.

Before Charleston, Robinson played at Holy Family University and West Liberty University.

Sophomore guard Jack Miller is also an Ocean Township, New Jersey, native.

No. 11 seed N.C. State vs. No. 11 seed Creighton University

Friday, 4 p.m. on TNT

Graduate student guard Jack Clark played at Cheltenham High School and La Salle University before he landed at N.C. State this season.

No. 2 seed University of Arizona vs. No. 15 seed Princeton University

Thursday, 4:10 p.m. on TNT

Fresh off an Ivy League title, the Tigers have several players from the Philly region.

Forward Keeshawn Kellman is from Allentown, while guard Konrad Kiszka is from Newtown and played high school at La Salle College.

Senior forward Jacob O'Connell is a Vorhees, New Jersey, native and played at St. Joseph's Prep.

No. 7 seed University of Missouri vs. No. 10 seed Utah State

Thursday, 1:40 p.m. on TNT

Senior forward Taylor Funk is from Lancaster, Pennsylvania and played five years at St. Joseph's University before joining Utah State this season.

East region

No. 5 seed Duke University vs. No. 12 seed Oral Roberts

Thursday, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

Dereck Lively II was a five-star center out of the Westtown School before landing at Duke. As a freshman, he appeared in 32 games, including starting 25, averaging 5.4 points per game.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 11: Dereck Lively II #1 of the Duke Blue Devils blocks a shot by by Kihei Clark #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half of the ACC Basketball Tournament Championship game at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. / Getty Images

No. 6 seed University of Kentucky vs. No. 11 Providence

Friday, 7:10 p.m. on CBS

The matchup between the Wildcats and Friars features local talent on both teams.

Friars foward Ed Croswell is a Philly native and played at La Salle before heading to Rhode Island. He played at St. Joe's Prep in high school.

Kentucky's Lance Ware played at Camden High School, appearing in 26 games this season.

Kareem Watkins is also from Camden, but he played high school ball at Kingsway Regional. He walked on to Kentucky in 2020.

No. 7 seed Michigan State vs. No. 10 seed University of Southern California

Friday, 12:15 p.m. CBS

Junior Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard is a Coatesville, Pennsylvania, native and played high school basketball at Archbishop Carroll in the Philadelphia Catholic League before he transferred to Huntington Prep for his junior and senior years.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 10: A.J. Hoggard #11 of the Michigan State Spartans drives to the basket against Isaac Likekele #13 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at United Center on March 10, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. / Getty Images

No. 2 seed Marquette University vs. No. 15 seed Vermont

Friday, 2:45 p.m. on CBS

Marquette sophomore guard Steve Mitchell was a consensus nationally ranked recruit at Reading High School and named Pennsylvania's Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year in 2020-21 season.

First four

No. 16 seed Southeast Missouri State vs. No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's redshirt-senior guard Simeon Fryer is a Philly native and played at Upper Dublin High School.

No. 11 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 11 seed Pittsburgh

Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. on truTV

Mississippi State's Will McNair Jr. is from Philadelphia and played at Martin Luther King High School.

Sign up here to play CBS Philadelphia's Bracket Challenge for a chance to win $1,000.