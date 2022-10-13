Flu vaccine resources: Where can I get my flu shot?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Winter is coming, and so is the 2022 flu season. Experts are predicting that after two years of a limited number of flu cases, things could change dramatically this winter.

The prediction has health departments across the Philadelphia region urging people to get vaccinated before the end of October, which is when influenza cases usually start to ramp up.

We've compiled a list of flu season resources.

For general information about flu season, visit the CDC's website.

Vaccines.gov has created a map to find where you can get a flu shot. Click here to find a location closest to you.

You can also find a flu shot on the American Lung Association website.

For detailed information from the Pennsylvania Health Department, click here.

For detailed information from the New Jersey Health Department, click here.

For detailed information from the Delaware Health Department, click here.

The Philadelphia Health Department also released information about flu season and vaccines. Click here for more information.

Health officials are also urging for residents to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccination. Check out our COVID-19 guide for more information.