2 of 3 Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies injured in explosion back from hospital

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Saturday morning, two of the three Montgomery county sheriff's deputies, injured in an explosive training exercise, are back home from the hospital.

The sheriff's office identified those deputies as corporal Ryan Volk and corporal Tim Metz.

The third deputy, corporal Andrew Noto, remains in the hospital with serious injuries. 

"We are looking forward to the FBI and state police doing a report to this to find out exactly what happened," sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny said.

Kilkenny added his department is supporting the injured deputies and their families in any way they can. 

First published on September 17, 2022 / 1:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

