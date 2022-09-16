5 bomb technicians wounded after device unexpectedly exploded during training exercise at SCI Phoenix

Several people hurt after training exercise mishap at prison in Skippack Township

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Five bomb technicians were injured after a device unexpectedly detonated during a explosives response training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

Three of the deputies wounded were from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, one was a trooper from Pennsylvania State Police, and the other was a special agent from FBI Philadelphia.

A spokesperson identified the three bomb technicians from Montgomery County as Cpl. Ryan Volk, Cpl. Tim Metz and Cpl. Andrew Noto. All three have more than 10 years of experience as bomb technicians.

Volk is still undergoing treatment after he was airlifted to Penn Presbyterian Hospital. Metz and Noto were treated and released from Paoli Hospital.

The FBI bomb technician was released on Thursday following the incident.

The identities of the bomb technician from the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police are unknown at this time.

"Our thoughts are with all the wounded and their families and colleagues," the FBI said in a release. "Safety is always a priority of the FBI and our partners, and we take incidents like this extremely seriously. As such, this incident is under investigation by the FBI's Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective and will be conducted as expeditiously as possible in coordination with PSP and MCSO."

The cause of the detonation is not yet known.