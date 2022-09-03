Watch CBS News
2 men shot, killed in Southwest Philadelphia: Police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were shot and killed in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened at 52nd Street and Woodland Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

Police say one man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head once. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:38 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

First published on September 3, 2022 / 1:00 PM

