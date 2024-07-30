2 former Penn State students plead guilty for actions in deadly 2017 hazing incident

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Two former Penn State University students have pleaded guilty for their actions in a 2017 hazing incident at the Beta Theta Pi fraternity that led to the death of then-sophomore Timothy Piazza.

Brendan Young and Daniel Casey each pleaded guilty this week in Centre County Court to 14 counts of hazing and a single count of reckless endangerment, according to a media release from the Office of Attorney General. All charges are misdemeanors.

Young served as president of Beta Theta Pi fraternity and Casey was vice president and pledge master.

Piazza was found unresponsive the morning after an alcohol-fueled event at the fraternity house. He died days later as a result of multiple falls sustained after his intoxication.

Piazza's death led to criminal charges against 28 former fraternity members. Young, 28, and Casey, 27, participated in and facilitated the hazing event.

"There should be no discussion of this case without recognizing the tragic loss of life and resulting devastation for Mr. Piazza's family and friends," Attorney General Henry said. "Mr. Piazza was simply seeking to join a social organization for the benefits of community and shared experiences, as so many university students do. Most of those students go on to successful lives and careers — basic expectations following college which Mr. Piazza never had the opportunity to experience."

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1.