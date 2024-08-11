2 arrested, 2 police cars damaged at car meetup in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men were arrested and two police cars were damaged after officers responded to a car meetup in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood Saturday night, authorities said.

At around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Philadelphia police were called to break up a large crowd driving recklessly at a car meetup near the intersection of Torresdale and Adams avenues.

Police said while breaking up the crowd, a patrol car was hit by another car driven by a 19-year-old man who was trying to leave the area. The 19-year-old was arrested by authorities for assault on the police, reckless driving and other related charges, officials said.

The 19-year-old's car had four other 17-year-old occupants inside, who received citations and were released, police said.

A 33-year-old man was also arrested for reckless driving and conspiracy after police said he was allegedly drag racing in a 2023 grey Dodge Charger at the same location.

"This is something that the city is just not going to tolerate," Inspector D F Pace said Saturday night. "This has the potential to be incredibly dangerous and catastrophic both for the participants and innocent bystanders. We are going to do everything we possibly can to eradicate this type of activity."

While some of the cars sustained damage, police said no officers or people involved were injured.

Another police patrol car was damaged after someone threw a bottle of tequila at the hood of the car and cracked the windshield, authorities said.

Northeast Detectives are investigating the incident.