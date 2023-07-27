19th annual Duffy's Hope Celebrity Basketball game returns to DE

WILMINGTON, DE (CBS) -- The 19th annual Duffy's Hope Celebrity Basketball Game is back for another year at the Chase Fieldhouse.

The event promotes peace, non-violence and positive recreational activities for at-risk youth in Delaware.

CBS News Philadelphia got the chance to catch up with Allen Samuels, also known as Duffy, the founder of Duffy's Hope.

Duffy says his main goal is the bring families together for a fun day while promoting mentorship and awareness about substance abuse.

"I get out of it seeing the smiles on the kids faces, because these actors, actresses and entertainers are on TV all the time so they never really get the chance to talk to them," Duffy said. "So now bringing them to Delaware they get an opportunity to sit down with them. Because sometimes the message I give, they don't hear. But when they hear it from celebrities they say 'Man did you hear what [Lorenz] Tate said?''

Some featured celebrities you can expect to see playing ball include: Lorenz Tate, Lil Mash, Cash Style, Da Vinci, Blac Chyna, Jimmie Allen, Funny Boy Quill, Bobby J, Young Dylan and more.

The game is August 5 at Chase Field House. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online here.