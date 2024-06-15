Community celebrates African American culture at 18th annual Juneteenth Festival in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- People from all walks of life came together on Germantown Avenue Saturday for the 18th annual Juneteenth Festival. It was a showcase of unity as many came to celebrate African American culture.

"We're just all coming together in the spirit of love," said Edward Fields.

"We're just enjoying the day with the people and the culture," said Romani Abney. "I think that's what's highlighted here. The culture."

There were two blocks full of vendors at the festival, showcasing Black businesses. There were vendors at the festival, selling Afrocentric clothing and products.

There was also a wide array of food options and a stage where people could dance and have a good time.

Juneteenth is a holiday that commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas learned of their freedom. It happened more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

Those who attended the festival said it was an opportunity to have fun, but it was also a day to learn about the holiday and why it's important to celebrate.

"It's really important to know where you come from because you don't know where you are going if you don't know where you've been. So, to take the time to establish our foundation, our culture and to appreciate it, it's a great thing," Fields said.

It was a day to celebrate, but also a day to reflect on how we can learn from the past in hopes of creating a better future for all.

"It's a good thing for us all to come and enjoy and really think back about what we been through and where we want to go," said Abney.