Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon raises over $7 million

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The "Alex Scott: A Stand For Hope Telethon" continues to provide just that -- hope. On Wednesday at the CBS News Philadelphia studios, we held our 17th annual telethon benefitting Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

The Great Hall at CBS Philadelphia was transformed as we had an army of volunteers taking donations and honoring the memory of Alex Scott, the little girl who started it all.

Alex's parents, Liz and Jay Scott, joined us to spearhead the effort.

Thanks to our community and partners, a grand total of $7,166,351 was raised.

Wednesday's total increases the total amount the annual event has raised to more than $54 million since it began in 2007.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott. In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Alex died in 2004 but the little girl left a big legacy proving how one idea can make a huge difference.

The Alex Scott: Stand for Hope Telethon is sponsored by Your Local Tri-State Toyota Dealers, Commonwealth Charter Academy and The Malvern School.