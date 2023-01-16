Watch CBS News
16-year-old charged after shot fired at Delaware high school

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Jan. 16, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Jan. 16, 2023 (AM) 02:24

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a gun being fired at a Delaware high school last week

Police charged the teenager with reckless endangering, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a deadly weapon or ammunition by a person under 21 years of age, aggravated menacing and possession of a weapon in a safe school zone. 

State police were called to William Penn High School after a report of a shot fired on Jan. 10 just before 12 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

Classes were canceled for the remainder of the week. 

The teenager was arraigned and committed to a New Castle County Detention Center on a $98,000 cash bond.

