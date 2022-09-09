Police: 12-year-old girl caught in crossfire of shooting in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 12-year-old girl was caught in the crossfire of bullets in North Philadelphia Friday evening. Police say she was struck once in the hip on the 1700 block of North Woodstock Street just after 6 p.m.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
