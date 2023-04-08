Watch CBS News
Crime

12-year-old girl critically injured after shooting in West Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say a shooting critically injured a 12-year-old girl in West Philadelphia Friday night.

The shooting happened before 8 p.m. along South 58th Street.

They say the 12-year-old was shot in the lower buttocks and taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapons have been recovered.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:21 PM

