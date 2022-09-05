1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting on Labor Day

1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Five people were shot in North Philadelphia on Labor Day, and at least one of those victims has died. The shooting happened at 8th and Russell Streets, just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say the youngest shooting victim is a teenage boy.

Several people were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person was brought in a private vehicle.

It's still unclear what lead to this shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.