1 dead, several others injured in North Philadelphia shooting on Labor Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Five people were shot in North Philadelphia on Labor Day, and at least one of those victims has died. The shooting happened at 8th and Russell Streets, just before 2 a.m. Monday. 

Police say the youngest shooting victim is a teenage boy. 

Several people were transported to Temple University Hospital and one person was brought in a private vehicle.  

It's still unclear what lead to this shooting. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

September 5, 2022

