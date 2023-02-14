Watch CBS News

4 juveniles shot outside Westinghouse High School

get the free app
  • link copied

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four juveniles were shot outside Westinghouse High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said no life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time. Officials didn't say if the four injured were students or not. 

There's been no word on any suspects or arrests. 

The designated pick-up spot for parents is Idlewild Street and N. Murtland, Public Safety said.     

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.