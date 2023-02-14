4 juveniles shot outside Westinghouse High School

4 juveniles shot outside Westinghouse High Schoolget the free app
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Four juveniles were shot outside Westinghouse High School on Tuesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said no life-threatening injuries have been reported at this time. Officials didn't say if the four injured were students or not.
There's been no word on any suspects or arrests.
The designated pick-up spot for parents is Idlewild Street and N. Murtland, Public Safety said.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.