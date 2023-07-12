Best tech deals on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2023: Live blog

Best tech deals on Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day 2023: Live blogget the free app
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is in its final hours.
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run through today, July 12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for you to score brand-name tech, including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets, TVs, video doorbells and so much more, all at Black Friday-like prices.
To help you save the most money this year, we've scoured Amazon for the best deals on the products you care about the most -- top-rated finds from Apple, iRobot, Samsung, Amazon, Google and more reader-loved tech brands. None of the deals we're sharing here are junk: Everything we recommend at CBS Essentials rates 4 stars or higher with Amazon reviewers. We're even tracking the top deals at competing retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.
So, without further delay, let's get to the Prime Day deals and Prime Day news our editors think are worth your time and consideration. And while you're at it, be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
Prime Day 2023: Save $110 on this smart robot vacuum with object avoidance
This multipurpose cleaning device features 3D object avoidance which allows it to recognize any objects in its path and move around them to avoid getting stuck. It's great for pet households as the Yeedi Vac 2 is designed to avoid your dog's food bowl, water bowl and toys.
Yeedi Vac 2 robot vacuum and mop, $240 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Right now you can get the upgraded Yeedi Vac 2 Pro version with a longer run time for just $20 more.
Yeedi Vac 2 Pro robot vacuum and mop, $260 with Prime (reduced from $450)
For more deals on robot vacuums, check out our roundup of the Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on robot vacuums.
The Kindle Scribe is 25% off for Prime Day
This Kindle features a larger 10.2-inch screen and a stylus for note-taking or drawing. This makes it a superior option for students, business professionals and artists who want a portable e-reader with an option for taking notes on the go.
The Kindle Scribe is a newer addition to the Kindle e-reader lineup, but you can already score a great deal on the writing tablet now during Amazon Prime Day.
Kindle Scribe, $255 with Prime (reduced from $340)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Amazon Prime sale day 2: Save 45% on an Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet
The new Fire HD 8 tablet (2022) offers 30% faster performance over the prior model, the Amazon Fire 7. The tablet features a lightweight yet durable design with an 8-inch HD screen. It also provides enhanced battery life with 13 hours of watch time on a single charge.
Like all Amazon Fire products, you have a choice between ad-supported and ad-free models. The ad-supported models are less expensive, and feature advertisements on the tablet's lock screen. The ad-free models don't have these lock screen ads -- a better choice for those who are gift shopping or taking it to school or work.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 is available in black, denim and rose colors. It's currently 45% off during the Prime Day sale.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (ad-supported, 32 GB), $55 with Prime (reduced from $100)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Save on the new 2023 MacBook Pro during Prime Day
The new 2023 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest M2 processor chip for faster performance and improved processing capabilities. It also offers an improved 18-hour battery life and an improved camera.
The latest MacBook is available in two screen sizes: 14.2 inches and 16.2 inches. The screen features Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.
Buyers also have a number of choices when it comes to specs. There are two versions of the M2 chip to choose from: M2 Pro and M2 Max. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU, up to 19 GPU and up to 32 GB of memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU, up to 38 GPU and up to 96 GB of memory. Right now, you can save up to $200 on the latest MacBook Pro model during Amazon Prime Day.
14.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU), $1,799 (reduced from $1,999)
16.2" Apple 2023 MacBook Pro (12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU), $2,299 (reduced from $2,499)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Save $700 on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 4
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.
The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (256 GB), $1,100 with Prime (reduced from $1,800)
For more Samsung deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Day 2: The iPad 9 is on sale for $250 during Prime Day
The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. The already budget-friendly tablet is an especially good deal during Prime Day with an extra 24% off the list price.
The iPad 9 offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.
Available in two colors; prices vary.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver), $250 (reduced from $329)
Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (silver), $390 (reduced from $479)
Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too.
Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $324 (reduced from $398)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
This Samsung smartphone is an absolute steal during Day 2 of the Amazon Prime Day sale
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a bright display, a long-lasting battery and a feature-packed camera. It's part of Samsung's more affordable A-series line -- and it's even more affordable with this hot Prime Day deal.
The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display screen with upgraded FHD+ resolution. The display has been fine-tuned for improved outdoor visibility and brightness in sunlight. The camera is also getting an upgrade on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. The smartphone will feature a 50 MP main camera, 12 MP ultra-wide camera, 32 MP front camera and 5 MP macro camera.
Score Apple AirPods Max for the lowest price we've ever seen
Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.
Right now, the Apple AirPods are at the lowest price we've ever seen. But hurry -- today is the last day of the Amazon Prime Day sale.
Apple AirPods Max, $450 (reduced from $549)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Amazon Prime sale day 2: Score a Fitbit Sense for 24% off now
The Fitbit Sense is an advanced fitness tracker that tracks heart health, sleep, exercise and more. It includes an ECG app that can assess wearers for heart-rhythm irregularity, including atrial fibrillation. It also has an electrodermal-activity sensor that records your skin temperature to measure stress.
Fitbit Premium members can receive a "Daily Readiness Score" that tells you if you're ready to exercise or should focus on recovery.
Fitbit Sense, $189 (reduced from $250)
For more Fitbit deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Fitbit deals: Fitbit Versa, Fitbit Charge 5 and more
Amazon Prime Day Day 2: Score an Amazon Fire TV Stick for just $17
The third-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick is 50% more powerful than the previous generation for ultra-fast streaming in Full HD. This device can be used to stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, Paramount+ and more.
The Alexa Voice Remote makes it easy to launch shows or adjust settings without picking up the remote. It's rated 4.7 stars.
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, $17 with Prime (reduced from $40)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
The Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE is just $70 right now
This is the best price we've ever seen on the Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE.
The bestselling five-quart Cosori air fryer features nine cooking functions that prepare your food at the best temperature and time. The non-stick air fryer basket is removable and dishwasher safe.
"I like the fact that, in addition to the nine pre-set temperatures and times for various foods and tasks, you can also manually adjust times and select a temperature right up to 230℃, which is close to the 'Max Crisp' temperature setting offered by one of the leading models in the market," enthused one Amazon customer who purchased the kitchen gadget.
Choose from several colors. Right now you'll get the best price on the air fryer in the color white.
Cosori Air Fryer Pro LE (5 quart), $70 and up (regularly $100)
Apple Airpods are only $90 during Prime Day
AirPods under $100? You can find them at Amazon Prime Day 2023. Just about anyone will love the budget-minded 2nd generation Apple AirPods. They're not the latest model, but they're still one of the most sought-after earbud models on the market.
Retailing for $159 at Apple, they're on sale for just $90 at Amazon today. These AirPods boast more than 24 hours total listening time (with the wireless charging case), a foolproof, one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection (for full immersion when consuming movies and music). Plus, you truly can't beat the price.
Hurry -- this AirPod deal will go fast.
Apple AirPods (2nd generation), $90 (reduced from $159)
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 is only $300 right now
The Garmin Vivoactive 4 with a 45 mm case is more than $100 off right now at Amazon. This smartwatch uses Garmin's Pulse Ox technology to track your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate, hydration levels and more. It can stream downloaded music from Spotify and Amazon Music. When paired with your smartphone, the watch can receive notifications.
This Garmin smartwatch features more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps. Want a personal trainer on your wrist? This watch can show you animated workouts via your watch screen.
It's available in a variety of colors. The price listed below is for the black watch, as pictured.
Garmin Vivoactive 4 (black), $300 (reduced from $330)
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Score an Apple Watch SE for just $200
The Apple Watch SE, the most affordable model in the Apple Watch lineup, is even more affordable now with this deal. The smartwatch offers a 40mm screen and boasts a wide range of health and fitness features. It can also be used to play music, check your tests and make calls when paired with your iPhone.
Apple Watch SE GPS (1st generation), $200 with Prime (reduced from $279)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Amp up your summer workouts with this hot Prime Day Fitbit deal
The latest in the Charge line from Fitbit, this well-equipped activity and health tracker packs advanced technology into a slender device and features a color touchscreen. The smartphone-enabled device helps you manage stress and stay on top of heart health and sleep.
The Fitbit Charge 5 boasts a 7-day battery life on a single charge. Right now, Amazon Prime members can get this fitness tracker for just $100.
Amazon Prime Day Lightening deal: The Petcube pet camera is 40% off
Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. The Petcube streams and records in 1080p video, while providing sound and motion alerts. If it records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access 24/7 live chat with a veterinarian via the Petcube app.
You can currently score a hot lightening deal on this pet camera. But hurry -- the deal won't last long.
Petcube pet monitoring camera, $30 (reduced from $50)
For more pet deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day pet deals.
The 13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is just $699
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a great windows laptop option. It is the first Microsoft Surface device built on the Intel Evo platform, providing improved graphics, performance and battery life.
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 can operate as a laptop or tablet for work, streaming, creating digital art and more. It runs on Windows 11 and a powerful Intel Core processor. It features a USB-A port, USB-C port, headphone jack and a dedicated charging port for flexible connectivity.
13" Microsoft Surface Pro 8, $699 (reduced from $1,200)
See more of the best Prime Day laptop computer deals here.
The Google Pixel 6a is $249 on Amazon during Prime Day
The Google Pixel 6a features a compact, 6.1-inch HD display. It has the same Google Tensor chip as the Google Pixel 6 Pro. Google Tensor is designed to launch apps and load content fast, while keeping everything else running smoothly.
The Google Pixel 6a features a dual-rear camera featuring a 12-megapixel wide camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The phone offers helpful photography tools such as magic eraser, motion mode and portrait mode to help you create even better photos. (It is worth noting that this is the same ultra-wide camera as found on the standard Google Pixel 6 phones.)
The Pixel 6a offers an impressive battery life. Google advises that the battery can last more than 24 hours with standard use, or up to 72 hours when in Extreme Battery Saver mode.
Google Pixel 6a (128 GB), $249 (reduced from $349)
For more Google Pixel deals, check out our roundup of the the very best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Google Pixel cell phones
Get the Google Pixel Watch at its best price of 2023 this Amazon Prime Day
Looking for one of the best Android smartwatches of 2023? Consider the Google Pixel Watch. Amazon is currently offering a killer $100 off deal on this top-rated smartwatch during Amazon Prime Day today. (Note that you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal.)
The Google Pixel Watch includes customizable watch faces and tons of band options. It offers an all-day battery life, with up to 24 hours on a single charge. The smart wearable includes the Google Home App to help remotely adjust your smart thermostat or connect to your various smart home devices. Users can play music, track fitness activity and receive notifications from their connected phone.
The Google Pixel Watch is the first Android smartwatch to include integrated Fitbit features. The watch's health features include heart-rate monitoring, workout tracking, sleep tracking and more. The watch comes with a free six-month subscription to Fitbit premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
The Pixel Watch comes in black, silver and gold. Rated 4.3 stars.
Google Pixel Watch (Wi-Fi), $250 with Prime (reduced from $350)
Upgrade your home security with this 50% off Blink bundle
Secure your home with this discounted security bundle. It includes the Blink video doorbell, a Blink Mini, a Blink Outdoor camera and a Sync Module 2 device that connects and syncs the devices together. This is a great introductory kit to upgrade your home security for under $150.
Blink Indoor camera kit, $110 (reduced from $220)
For more Blink home security deals, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Blink cameras and doorbells.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is one of the most popular Kindle models for children -- and it's currently 38% off during Amazon Prime Day 2023. It features a 6.8-inch display, adjustable warm light and up to 10 weeks of battery life. The Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes with a free one-year subscription of Amazon Kids+, which provides access to a number of kid-friendly books.
Kindle Paperwhite Kids (8 GB), $105 (reduced from $160)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is just $160 during Amazon Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is one of the best smartwatches for Android users -- and right now it's on sale for an ultra-low price during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
The smartwatch features 10W smart-charging capabilities, a notable upgrade from the slower 5W charging offered by the prior model. It also offers an advanced workout algorithm -- and even sleep tracking technology -- thanks to an advanced bioactive sensor that collects more accurate data. This data can be managed and tracked in the Samsung Health app.
This is the first time that Samsung is offering its sapphire glass on its non-premium smartwatch options. (Sapphire glass isn't actually glass. It is a ceramic that mimics the transparency of glass and offers more durability.)
Like prior Galaxy Watch models, the Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm display sizes. It is available in five colors. Rated 4.6 stars.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, $160 with Prime (reduced from $270)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Amazon is slashing prices on Amazon Fire TVs during Prime Day
The Amazon Fire TV offers a 4K experience with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10 and HLG. This smart TV is a must-have for Alexa owners. You can go entirely remote-free and ask Alexa to play live TV, stream your favorite TV shows and movies, check sports scores, set timers and reminders, start video calls and more.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series gives you access to over 1 million (not a misprint) movies and TV episodes, plus the streaming platforms you subscribe to. Want to broadcast whatever's on your phone right into your living room? Use the TV's Airplay function to share videos, photos and music from your compatible smart devices to your Fire TV.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni series is available in multiple sizes. Prices vary.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $430 with Prime (reduced from $560)
65" Amazon Fire TV Omni series 4K smart TV, $560 with Prime (reduced from $830)
The Hyperice Hypervolt 2 is just $159 for Prime Day
This updated version of the original Hypervolt is lighter, more powerful and features a newly designed handle. It has three speeds and five head attachments, and promises to be super-quiet. It works with the Bluetooth-connected Hyperice app. At 1.8 pounds, it's lighter than the Theragun Elite and it's more affordable too -- the massage gun is only $159 at Amazon right now.
"This little gem is great right after a run for easing some of the stiffness," one Amazon reviewer says. "I also like to use it right before going to bed -- it seems to keep me from having quite so much stiffness in my quads and glutes in the morning."
Upgrade your home internet with an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system for 56% off
The Eero Pro 6 covers up to 2,000 square feet and provides support for Wi-Fi speeds up to a gigabit. Its tri-band technology allows it to support up to 75 connected devices.
This heavily-discounted Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi system includes 3 Eero Pro and replaces the traditional Wi-Fi router, Wi-Fi extender and internet booster to cover the whole house with fast and reliable internet.
Amazon Prime Members save more than half price now during Prime Day 2023.
Amazon Eero Pro 6 tri-band mesh Wi-Fi router, $70 with Prime (reduced from $150)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Upgrade your smart home with this on-sale Amazon smart plug
Turn your home into a smart home in minutes with this hot Amazon Prime Day deal on an Amazon smart plug. This compact smart plug allows you to add Alexa voice command to any outlet. With the smart plug you can schedule lights, fans, and appliances to automatically turn on and off and even control them remotely when you're away from home with the Alexa app.
It offers a super simple set-up process. Just plug it in to your outlet, open the Amazon Alexa app and get started.
Right now, this convenient smart plug is 48% off for Prime members.
Amazon smart plug, $13 (reduced from $25)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Amazon just marked down the Apple iPad Mini during Prime Day 2023
The iPad Mini 6 is a compact tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display screen. Released in 2021, the Apple tablet is powered by an A15 Bionic chip. It features a 12 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts landscape stereo speakers. Available in four colors.
Note that the Apple iPad Mini is not compatible with Apple's external Magic Keyboard. It can, however, be used with other Bluetooth-enabled external keyboards.
The Apple iPad Mini retails for $499 on Apple's website, but Amazon currently has it marked down to $380 for Amazon Prime members.
Apple iPad Mini (64 GB), $380 with Prime (reduced from $499)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Hot Amazon Prime Day deal: Score an Amazon Echo Dot for just $23
The latest model of the Amazon Echo Dot delivers double the bass of the previous generation. It also has a temperature sensor, new gesture controls and an updated display.
The Echo Dot also comes with Amazon Eero, the company's mesh Wi-Fi system, built-in. This means that your Echo Dots can also be used as a Wi-Fi extenders to enhance the network coverage in your home. It also operates as a portable smart speaker. Get the latest model of the Echo Dot now for 54% off with Amazon Prime.
Amazon Echo Dot, $23 with Prime (reduced from $50)
You can also save on the Echo Dot with Clock if you want your speaker to double as a clock.
Amazon Echo Dot With Clock, $30 with Prime (reduced from $60)
For more deals on Amazon devices, check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on Amazon tech.
Amazon Prime Day 2023: Save on the Apple AirPods 3rd generation earbuds
The latest generation of Apple AirPods are a nice upgrade over the second-generation model. They support 3D spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. You get more listening time, too -- up to 30 hours with the included MagSafe charging case. You'll save $40 on them when you buy at Amazon as an Amazon Prime member.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $140 (reduced from $179)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Get the lowest price ever on Samsung "The Frame" 4K TVs at Amazon Prime Day
Samsung's "The Frame" is one of the hottest TVs of 2023 -- it's wildly popular with CBS Essentials readers. And it's deeply discounted for Amazon Prime Day. You can get this 4.2-star-rated art TV for its best price, ever.
This TV can transform into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite TV shows. "The Frame" smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that displays your favorite pieces of art in 4K resolution whenever you enter the room.
This QLED TV produces 100 percent color volume in the DCI-P3 color space (that's the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television). That means colors on this TV will be vivid and true-to-life.
- 32" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $538 (reduced from $598)
- 43" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $848 (reduced from $998)
- 55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $988 with Prime (reduced from $1,498)
- 65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (reduced from $1,998)
- 75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV, $1,977 (reduced from $2,998)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Amazon Prime Day doorbuster deal: Score an Apple MacBook Air for just $750
This is one of the best deals you're going to be able to find on a MacBook. Right now, the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip is only $750 during Amazon Prime Day 2023. This lightweight MacBook features Retina display, an impressive 18-hour battery life and fast performance. There is a 2022 edition out, so this is a slightly older model -- however, it is unbeatable deal for a new MacBook.
13" MacBook Air (2020), $750 (reduced from $999)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.
Score Bose QuietComfort II earbuds for $249 during Amazon Prime Day
Need a new pair of earbuds for the gym or back-to-school season? Then Amazon has an incredible deal for you. These CBS Essentials reader-loved earbuds are on a major discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023.
Bose products are known for their excellent sound quality, and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are no exception. They claim to offer the world's best active noise-cancelation and have a new CustomTune technology that auto-adjusts music to your ears' liking. They also have an "aware mode" that pauses noise cancellation for when you need to hear your surroundings. These noise-canceling earbuds are also water- and sweat-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II offer six hours of battery life in a single charge and come with a charging case that holds three additional charges (24 hours of battery life in total). You can control music, answer calls and adjust the volume by simply tapping your earbuds instead of having to use your phone. These Bluetooth 5.3-compatible earbuds are available in black and soapstone colors.
Score the top-rated earbuds at a deep discount now for $249.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, $249 with Prime (reduced from $299)
Not sure if these are the right earbuds for you? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime day headphone deals to explore more on-sale options.
The Samsung Jetbot AI+ is 49% during Amazon Prime Day 2023
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum has a bunch of cool features, including 30 watts of adjustable suction, 3D object recognition with AI and powerful LiDAR navigation. The best part is that it's currently 49% off as part of Amazon Prime Day 2023.
This robot vacuum can recognize what objects to avoid, so you won't have to deal with it constantly crashing into the couch or a pile of laundry on the floor. Have a very specific clean in mind? Mapping can be controlled via your phone.
You can even watch your robot vacuum operate no matter where you are, using Samsung's SmartThings App. The Jet Bot AI+ comes with a front camera that can live stream in real time. It boasts its own no-touch "Clean Station" that will empty your dustbin using Samsung's Air Pulse technology. The vacuum's 0.2 liter dustbin is fully washable.
Jet Bot AI+ robot vacuum with object recognition, $664 with Prime (reduced from $1,299)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Get the best price on the Apple Watch ever this Amazon Prime Day
The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup. It features the new S8 chip for improved performance and an always-on display. The battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. The Apple Watch 8 also has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG readings, a blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.
The Apple Watch 8 lists for $399 on Apple's website. We saw some moderate discounts on the Apple Watch throughout the 2022 holiday season with prices around $350, but Amazon has never priced the Apple Watch as low as $280, which it has done during Amazon Prime Day for Amazon Prime members.
If you're been thinking about a new Apple Watch, this is your likely best chance to get the best deal on this model, period.
Apple Watch 8 GPS (41mm), $280 with Prime (reduced from $399)
Save up to $300 on the Samsung S23 Ultra smartphone
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the top smartphones of 2023 -- and Amazon is offering a killer deal on the smartphone during the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale. If you're ready to upgrade your phone, take advantage of this hot Amazon Prime Day deal while you can.
The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.
Not sure if the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is right for you? Check out our hands-on review of the smartphone, or take a look at how the S23 Ultra stacks up against the iPhone 14 Pro.
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (256 GB), $950 with Prime (reduced from $1,200)
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,080 with Prime (reduced from $1,380)
For more deals on top-rated Samsung products, checkout our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Samsung tech.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now at their lowest price of 2023
Apple AirPods are the most popular earbuds on the market in 2023, especially with our readers. If you've been thinking about buying a pair, the time is right: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are now on sale for $199, their lowest price of the year.
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help track the location of your AirPods case.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $199 (reduced from $249)
Looking for more deals on AirPods and Apple products? Check out our roundup of the best Amazon Prime Day deals on Apple tech.