Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3 live updates and more

Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3 live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's all about the hometown crowd. The Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead over the Padres in the NLCS Friday night in their return to South Philadelphia.
The NLCS is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park Friday night. The Phils will send Ranger Suarez to the mound to face Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.
A sold-out Philadelphia crowd is ready to rally behind the Phils and for those who weren't able to score tickets to the game, we've got you covered. Check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins.
Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love.
Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout the day.
A.J. Nola talks about his sons playing in the NLCS
A.J. Nola, the father of Aaron and Austin Nola, will have one of his sons heading to the World Series.
Phillies fans excited for Game 3
Phillies announce lineup for Game 3
With right hander Joe Musgrove on the mound for the Padres, the Phillies are going with their heavy left-handed lineup against the Padres.
CBS3 invades News 8 in San Diego to talk Phillies-Padres
CBS3's Jim Donovan and Howard Monroe invaded News 8 in San Diego Friday morning to do a little trash-talking ahead of Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS.
Watch the video below.
City to hold Phillies pep rally in Center City
In the next few hours, the Phillies are having a pep rally in Center City. It'll take place at Thomas Paine Plaza at 12 p.m.
The rally for Red October Bus will be parked outside the municipal services building.
Fans can get rally towels and cheer posters.
The Phillie Phanatic will be there as well.
Fans should keep traffic in mind with 3 events going on at sports complex
If you're heading to the Phillies game tonight, be sure to factor traffic into your commute to Citizens Bank Park.
The Phils are one of three events going on in South Philly. There's a Smashing Pumpkins concert at the Wells Fargo Center and also a Temple football game at The Linc.
SEPTA is adding additional service to the Broad Street Line beginning at 6:11 p.m. to accommodate the increase in ridership.
Click here for more information.
First pitch forecast for Game 3
If October baseball isn't played in cool, crisp temperatures, is it even the playoffs?
The Phils are back from beautiful San Diego where they enjoyed some unseasonably hot temps, but it's time to get back to the Red October we know and love.
It's going to be much more fall-like in Philly this weekend, check out our Next Weather first pitch forecast for Friday.
Click here for a more detailed forecast for the Phillies-Padres NLCS this weekend.
Pregame fan party being held outside Citizens Bank Park Friday
It's going to be a party in South Philadelphia on Friday. While Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres doesn't start until 7:37 p.m., the party begins at 4:30 p.m.
The Phillies will be holding a pregame block party outside of Citizens Bank Park beginning at 4:30 p.m. It'll take place on Citizens Bank Way, and is a pregame event for all ages. No game ticket is required to attend the 2-and-a-half-hour pregame party.
There will be a DJ, the Sixers Drumline and other Phillies-themed fun, like signing the Phillies Rally for Red October Bus, a giant Ferris wheel, bungee jump, face painters and more.
At 5:07 p.m. gates open at Citizens Bank Park and rally towels will be distributed to all fans.
Fans are strongly encouraged to be in their seats by 7 p.m. when on-field festivities start.
There will be an all-service honor guard, a large American flag will be unfurled by military members, 50 state flags will be held by the Philadelphia Fire Department, and the National Anthem will be sung by Kane Kalas, the son of the late Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas.
Then the ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Matt Stairs, a former Phillie who hit a dramatic game-winning, 2-run homer as a pinch hitter in the 8th inning in Game 4 of the 2008 NLCS, as the Phils beat the Dodgers, 7-5, giving them a 4-1 series lead.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:37 p.m.
Calm before the storm: Citizens Bank Park ready for thousands of crazed fans to fill seats for Game 3
Phillies fans are fired up! Fans have been waiting 11 years to host a playoff game and it's been 12 years since they hosted an NLCS game.
Now, the Phils are just three wins away from returning to the World Series, but let's not get ahead of ourselves just yet. There are three huge games scheduled in South Philly this weekend and the hometown crowd is going to be a major factor.
As expected, fans can't wait to fill Citizens Bank Park and deliver the home field advantage that the Fightins have come to count on this postseason.
It'll be a sold-out crowd of 45,000 craze fans all decked out in red and white, waving their rally towels and making it extremely hard to hear.
During the NLDS against the Braves, some fans reported getting an alert on their phone about the sound levels in South Philly, saying it may have surpassed 90 decibels, which can cause temporary hearing loss.
Fans are riding high right now and can't wait to recreate that hostile environment again in the NLCS this weekend.
Field crews have been putting the finishing touches on the field, making sure the new NLCS logos have been added and that the infield and outfield are in pristine playing condition as the baseball world shifts to focus on Philadelphia this weekend.
Game 3 is scheduled for 7:37 p.m. Game 4 is Saturday at 7:45 p.m. and Game 5 is Sunday at 2:37 p.m.