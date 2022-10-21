Phillies-Padres NLCS among 3 events going on in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another big night down at the sports complex in South Philadelphia. Aside from Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS, there will also be a concert and college football game going on Friday night.

The Phils will be playing at Citizens Bank Park, Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple University will be playing at The Linc.

Traffic is anticipated, so if you are heading to the sports complex, public transportation is going to be your friend Friday.

ARE YOU READY?! ⚾️🏈🎤Party in South Philly today! @Phillies return home for Game 3 and there's also a @WellsFargoCtr concert & @Temple_FB game. Can you say traffic troubles.... here's some tips! @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/goAEkr7qsY — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) October 21, 2022

And in preparation for the increased ridership on Friday, and the rest of the weekend, SEPTA is adding additional service to the Broad Street Line. See the changes below.

NLCS Game 3: Friday, October 21 at 7:37 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and two Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6:11 p.m.

NLCS Game 4: Saturday, October 22 at 7:45 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 6:11 p.m.

NLCS Game 5: Sunday, October 23 at 2:37 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with seven Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 12:51 p.m.



The Broad Street Line provides convenient service to the sports complex via NRG Station. There's a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall.

The subway is also a short walk from the Regional Rail stations in Center City and connects to bus routes providing service throughout the region.

It's also easily accessible from the PATCO High-Speed Line for riders coming from South Jersey.