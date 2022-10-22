Watch: Jason Kelce chugs beer at Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce continues to add to his legendary career in Philadelphia. The Eagles' All-Pro center chugged a beer in between innings at Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres.

Jason Kelce chugging a beer at the Phillies game: pic.twitter.com/m0qEAITYbj — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) October 22, 2022

As expected, Kelce put it down with ease.

The Eagles are on a bye this week after beating the Dallas Cowboys to remain undefeated at 6-0. They'll return in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It looks like Kelce is enjoying the time off.