Watch: Jason Kelce chugs beer at Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce continues to add to his legendary career in Philadelphia. The Eagles' All-Pro center chugged a beer in between innings at Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres. 

As expected, Kelce put it down with ease. 

The Eagles are on a bye this week after beating the Dallas Cowboys to remain undefeated at 6-0. They'll return in Week 8 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers. 

It looks like Kelce is enjoying the time off. 

First published on October 21, 2022 / 9:43 PM

