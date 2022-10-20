Watch CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Mixed forecast for next 3 games

By Tammie Souza

/ CBS Philadelphia

Next Weather: Mixed weekend
Next Weather: Mixed weekend 03:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The NLCS between the Phillies and Padres is headed back to Philadelphia after two games in beautiful San Diego. Thousands will come together in South Philadelphia this weekend to cheer on the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. 

But, fall in Philadelphia is tricky and this weekend it will be a mixed forecast with seasonable temperatures. 

There was record-setting heat in San Diego during Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday. Game time temperatures were in the 90s, which is highly unusual in the West Coast city. 

Conditions will be more fall-like for Games 3 and 4 this Friday and Saturday, but Sunday's Game 5 could be the wild card with a slight chance of showers. 

Check out your first pitch forecasts: 

  • Friday, 7:37 p.m. - Expect clear skies and a temperature of 60 degrees. Wind SW 5 mph. 
  • Saturday, 7:45 p.m. - Expect partly cloudy skies turning cloudy late in the evening and a temperature of 64 degrees. Wind SE 5 mph. 
  • Sunday, 2:37 p.m. - Expect cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers. The temperature will be 68 degrees. Wind ENE 10-15 mph. 

Let's go Phils!

Tammie Souza
Tammie Souza is a certified meteorologist at CBS2 Chicago. Weather has been Tammie's passion since childhood when her grandfather took her flying. After seeing her first tornado, she was hooked for life and simply can't imagine doing anything else.

First published on October 20, 2022 / 2:51 PM

