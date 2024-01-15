Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live updates and more

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live updates and moreget the free app
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday night in the wild card round of the NFL playoffs at Raymond James Stadium.
The winner of the game will face the Detroit Lions in the divisional round next Sunday at Ford Field.
The Eagles are heading into the wild card banged up. They'll be without wide receiver A.J. Brown due to a knee injury he suffered in the regular season finale against the New York Giants.
Quarterback Jalen Hurts is also dealing with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand.
Tampa isn't healthy, either, entering Monday night's game as starting quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing ribs and ankle injuries.
One of the keys to winning for the Birds will be slowing down Tampa's top two wideouts -- Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The Eagles are getting cornerback Darius Slay back after he missed several games toward the end of the regular season, which could help the struggling defense.
The Eagles and Bucs met in Week 3 on Monday Night Football and Philly pulled away with a 25-11 victory, but both teams have changed a lot since then.
Follow our live blog below for updates.
Bucs take 10-0 lead
This one could get ugly if the Eagles don't respond.
The Bucs took a 10-0 lead midway through the first quarter over the Birds after David Moore hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass.
The Bucs are having no problem picking apart the Eagles' zone defense so far in this one.
So much for that change to Matt Patricia calling the defensive plays.
Eagles still have no answers against the blitz
The Eagles had their first test against the Bucs blitz Monday night and it didn't end well.
It looked like Hurts checked the call at the line of the scrimmage, but regardless, it ended with an incomplete pass to tight end Dallas Goedert on his second target of the game.
The Bucs blitz at the third-highest rate in the NFL
Bucs settle for FG
The Eagles got extremely lucky on the first drive of the game.
Kicker Chase McLaughlin booted in a 28-yard field goal with 10:02 left in the first quarter to give the Bucs a 3-0 lead, but it could've been much worse.
Tampa marched down the field effortlessly on the 12-play drive that ate up about five minutes of the clock.
Baker Mayfield hooked up for two passes over the middle to wide-open skill position players. He completed 3 of his 7 passes for 39 yards.
Rachaad White also had 19 yards on three carries, averaging 6.3 yards per clip.
Cornerback James Bradberry missed a tackle on White that led to the Bucs getting a first down.
Rob McElhenney watches Eagles from Emmys
Eagles fans most likely weren't happy they had to wait around all weekend and watch the Birds on Monday night.
That includes Philadelphia native and creator of "Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Rob McElhenney.
McElhenney was taking in the action from the Emmys.
ESPN broadcast picks Bucs to beat Eagles
The Eagles are somehow favorites to beat the Bucs on Monday night, despite losing five of the past six games heading into the playoffs.
And during the pregame show on ESPN, the entire broadcast picked the Bucs to beat the Eagles to advance and play the Lions.
The same incident happened on Sunday with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys -- and we know how that turned out.
Hurts arrives for Eagles-Bucs
Jalen Hurts, who's dealing with an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand, arrived for Eagles-Bucs with what appears to be medical tape on his middle and index finger.
How Hurts performs with his injured finger will be a major storyline in Monday night's game.