Philadelphia Eagles open NFL season against Detroit Lions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) -- The first Sunday of the NFL season always feels comparable to Christmas Day. Expectations are mixed with anxiousness as we countdown the hours until the Eagles hit the field.
The Eagles are on the road to start the 2022-23 season. They're playing the Lions in Detroit, but we're expecting to see Ford Field filled with midnight green jerseys.
There is so much excitement surrounding this Eagles team, Jalen Hurts now has the weapons he needs with the addition of A.J. Brown next to DeVonta Smith.
Brown topped 1,000 yards in 2019 and 2020 and was on pace to do it again last year before being limited to 13 games. In three seasons with the Titans, he averaged 61.7 catches, 998.3 yards and 8.0 touchdowns.
Defensive end Brandon Graham is back with the team after suffering an injury early last season -- and the Birds made a late addition to the roster when they acquired CJ Gardner Johnson from the New Orleans Saints.
There is one thing for sure, Eagles fans are ready for some football.
Pick 6 for James Bradberry IV, Eagles up 21-7
DETROIT (CBS) -- Eagles' defense is locked in. James Bradberry's 27-yard pick 6 puts the Birds up 21-7 over the Lions. Prior to that Lions' drive, the Eagles' defense forced three consecutive 3 and outs.
In the Eagles' previous offensive drive, Miles Sanders took it to the house on a 1-yard run for his first rushing touchdown since 2020.
Jalen Hurts rushes for 1st touchdown season
DETROIT (CBS) -- The Birds are on the board after a rusty start. An 83-yard drive by the Eagles ends with a rushing touchdown from Jalen Hurts on 4th and goal.
The game is now tied 7-7 and Hurts has accounted for 129 of the Birds' 137 yards.
In a poll we posted earlier this afternoon, 27.5% of voters picked a rushing TD from Hurts as how the Birds would score the first TD of the year.
Detroit up 7-0 over Eagles at end of 1st Quarter
DETROIT (CBS) -- It wasn't the first quarter of football we expected to see from the Philadelphia Eagles, but there's plenty of time to turn it around. Detriot is up 7-0 at the end of the first, but the Eagles are driving down the field and are 22 yards from the endzone on 2nd and 8.
It was a rusty start for the Birds. The Lions steamrolled through the Eagles defense on the first drive, including a 51-yard run from Philadelphia's own D'Andre Swift. Jamal Williams put the Lions up 7-0 with a 1-yard TD run.
The Eagles' first drive included Hurts bailing the offense out a number of times and ended with a turnover on downs after an incomplete pass to A.J. Brown.
The second series tightened up, the Eagles defense forced a 3 and out and it wasn't a perfect drive for the Eagles offense but Hurts led them down the field connecting with A.J. Brown for his first catch of the season with the Birds. The Birds are driving heading into the 2nd quarter.
Jalen Hurts warming up for Eagles Week 1 match up against Lions
DETROIT (CBS) -- CBS3's Pat Gallen is in Detroit for the Eagles' Week 1 match-up against the Lions. He caught Jalen Hurts warming up this morning.
A.J. Brown was also out on the field warming up for his first game with the Philadelphia Eagles.