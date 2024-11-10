What time do the Philadelphia Eagles play today? How to watch the Eagles-Cowboys game

After strong performances by Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts in their victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles look to add another win to their record against the Dallas Cowboys.

Here's what fans need to know ahead of kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

What time do the Eagles play today?

Looking to secure the team's fifth consecutive win, the Eagles will face off against the 3-5 Dallas Cowboys starting at 4:25 p.m. The Birds traveled to the Lone Star State to play their rivals at the AT&T Stadium.

How to watch the Eagles game

The Birds are back on none other than CBS News Philadelphia this week for their highly-anticipated matchup. The team's 28-23 win against the Jaguars last week also aired on CBS.

Fans can watch the divisional duel on CBS or stream on Paramount+, and Amazon Prime Video by adding Paramount+ to their existing subscription or on Fubo.

Battle of the quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts is clear on the injury report to play for Philadelphia after coach Nick Sirianni revealed Friday his quarterback is dealing with an ankle issue.

Hurts was listed as a limited participant in practice Wednesday with the non-injury designation of rest. Hurts' participation was listed as full on Thursday and Friday. There is no playing status for Hurts on the injury report, which means he is set to play Sunday.

Asked why Hurts was listed for rest when the 26-year-old hadn't been previously, Sirianni said, "Yeah, he was dealing with – it was on the injury report. Dealing with the ankle. And, you know, making sure we're cautious with everything."

Both of Hurts' top receivers, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, also are clear for Sunday. Brown has been dealing with a knee injury, and Smith has a hamstring issue.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys will be without their starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who is expected to miss multiple games and might be facing season-ending surgery for a torn hamstring.

Dallas is coming off a string of losses against the Lions, 49ers and the Falcons, the game Prescott was injured in.