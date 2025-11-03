CBS News Philadelphia and Wegmans launch Season of Giving Check Out Hunger drive
Millions of people across the Philadelphia region are facing hunger.
CBS News Philadelphia is teaming up with Wegmans Food Markets and the Food Bank of South Jersey during our "Season of Giving Check Out Hunger" campaign and, together, we hope to change that.
From October 22 through November 29, you can stop by any Wegmans in our area to make a donation. Customers can donate $1, $2, $3, $5, or any amount at checkout. 100% of the proceeds go to each store's local Feeding America food bank.
If you are not able to stop by a Wegmans location, you can donate directly to the Food Bank of South Jersey (Cherry Hill location).
On Saturday morning, November 15, CBS News Philadelphia will be broadcasting live from Wegmans in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, at 2100 Route 70 West. We encourage you to stop by and help us "Check Out Hunger."