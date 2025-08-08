live updates
Active shooter reported in Atlanta near Emory University; police investigating
Police in Atlanta say they are on the scene investigating reports of an active shooter near Emory University. "Please avoid the area," police tweeted.
Emory University posted an emergency alert message saying: "Active shooter on Emory Atlanta Campus at Emory Point CVS. RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area."
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.
Officer sent to Emory University Hospital
One officer was sent to Emory University Hospital, Grady Health told CBS News. No details were released about the officer's condition.
FBI responding to the scene
A law enforcement source said the FBI is aware of the situation and is coordinating with local authorities. The FBI is responding to the scene.