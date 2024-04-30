The best smartphone deals ahead of Memorial Day mean big savings on feature-packed devices

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and with it the true beginning of summer. If you're planning on being out and about enjoying the warm weather during the holiday, there's no doubt you want a great smartphone to keep by your side while basking in the summer sun. Coincidentally, Memorial Day is one of the best times to look for deals on smartphones and other tech, too. But you don't have to wait until then to snap up great prices. There are plenty of sales that you can shop right now.

The latest smartphones are great for staying connected with friends and family, shopping online, posting on social media, and more. You can also game, get work done, track your fitness goals, and much more. There are powerful pocket companions whether you're an iOS or Android fan, and you can scoop up some of the best devices available right this minute.

Whether you're looking to snag one of the latest Google Pixel 8 smartphones, an Android smartphone from a different company (like one of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones) or you want to get your hands on a new Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, right now there are some great deals to be found. We tapped our in-house consumer technology shopping experts to curate some of the best deals you'll find right now on the biggest devices on the market. But these deals won't last long,

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: $1,100 ($200 off)



Samsung

Right now at Best Buy, you can find one of the best deals around on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the highest tier of Galaxy S24 phones you can buy right now. You can get one unlocked for $1,100, which is $200 off its normal price, or you can save up to $1,000 off your purchase via Verizon with activation when you trade-in any phone and any model in any condition.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the most feature-packed and powerful Android phones currently available. It runs using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and has a beautiful 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display (with a 2,600 nits maximum brightness and 120Hz refresh rate). The main rear-facing camera offers 200MP resolution.

However you decide to take advantage of Best Buy's money-saving offers, you'll be able to get some cash back and nab a great smartphone in the process.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: $1,000 (or get up to $500 instant trade-in credit)

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is one of the most popular Android phones on the market right now. People absolutely love it's folding capabilities. It easily fits in a pocket and many features can be used via the outside display (without having to open the phone).

When unfolded, however, the Flip 5 provides access to a stunning 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity Flex display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits. This Android phone is loaded with handy features and comes in eight color options.

Shop for the Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung's website and enjoy up to $500 in instant trade-in credit if you purchase the unlocked phone outright. The phone is also still available at Amazon unlocked for $1,000.

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): $50 ($100 off)

Amazon

No, you don't need to spend thousands on a 2023 Android phone. In fact, you can get an entry-level phone from Motorola for just $50 when you shop at Best Buy.

Right now, you can get $100 off this phone's Ink Blue colorway, which includes 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a 48MP main rear-facing camera. Keep in mind, this phone only supports 5G connectivity in the USA on certain carriers, like T-Mobile or Verizon. With other U.S. carriers, only 4G LTE connectivity is available.

The Moto G phone offers a 6.5-inch LCD touchscreen display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its built in speakers offer Dolby Atmos support and the 5,000mAh battery will last an entire day.

Lively Jitterbug Phone Smart 3: $67 ($83 off)

Amazon

If you only need basic smartphone functionality, the Lively Jitterbug Smart3 phone is now on sale for just $67. The catch: You have to activate the phone with the company's own cellular service plan.

This phone uses older tech and supports 4G LTE, not 5G connectivity. But it's designed to be easy to view and hear. It offers a 6.2-inch touchscreen. One of the phone's key features is its 24/7 urgent-response button.

Other core features include a built-in camera for video calling, basic texting functions, and an integrated web browser. The phone can also be used for navigation, managing email and more. It's meant for users who have difficulty using regular smartphones, but it could make a good choice for kids or anyone looking for something simple.

Motorola Edge (2023): $350 ($250 off)

Amazon

Ahead of Memorial Day, you can get this smartphone for $250 off, making it just $350. This is an Android phone that offers 5G connectivity. It comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a 6.6-inch touchscreen display. The refresh rate is a lightning-quick 144Hz. The phone is also waterproof (IP68 rated).

This 2023 Motorola Edge comes unlocked, so you can activate it with the provider of your choice. It's decently powered, thanks to the MediaTek 7030 processor. The main, rear-facing camera offers 50MP resolution.

Perhaps the most intriguing feature of this phone is that a 10-minute quick charge will provide an entire day's worth of power. Even at full price, this phone offers an incredible value, but at 42% off, the deal is too good to pass up.

OnePlus 12R: $380 ($120 off)

OnePlus

The OnePlus 12R phone, which is a scaled-down version of the company's OnePlus 12 smartphone, is yours for a great discount. You'll save $70 if you choose the 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage model, and an additional $50 when you trade in any phone. That's up to $120 of savings if you take advantage of both deals, making the phone just $380.

The OnePlus 12 and 12R are among the few smartphones that already support the new Wi-Fi 7 protocol. The phone is also equipped with a 50MP main, rear-facing camera. It runs using OxygenOS 14, which is almost fully compatible with Android 14.

You'll enjoy the 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered using the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and Adreno 740 GPU. Hardly something to pass up if you need a new smartphone for an affordable price.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (512GB): $1,100 ($100 off with AT&T activation)

Best Buy

For Apple fans ready to upgrade to the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max, we suggest visiting the Best Buy website, where you can snag the phone for $100 off when you activate a new line with AT&T. And with that optional AT&T or Verizon activation, you could be eligible for up to a $1,000 trade-in credit.

You'll see a range of financing offers through Best Buy, AT&T and Verizon, so you could wind up paying as little as $33.34 per month for 36 months. But you can also buy the phone outright for just $1,100 right now as well.

At the moment, the iPhone 15 Pro Max represents Apple's flagship phone. Among its numerous features: a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display and durable titanium housing. It runs using Apple's A17 Pro processor and has an impressively powerful camera system. Battery life is up to 23 hours per charge.

Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB): $549 (save $150)

Best Buy

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering Google's top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro smartphone for $150 off (for the 128GB version), which brings the price down to just $549 when you purchase the unlocked phone outright.

The Pixel 8 Pro was our pick for best Android phone for power users in our coverage of the best smartphones of 2024 and our pick for best Google smartphone in our recently published roundup of the best Android smartphones for 2024.

Google has done an excellent job marrying its Android system with a powerful smartphone in ways competitors can't match -- especially when it comes to photos, videos and customizing the phone.

Google has also taken a bunch of steps to protect user privacy and enhance online security. The Google One VPN is integrated into the OS for added online security when using Wi-Fi hotspots, plus, you get features like malware blocking and phishing protection. Battery life of the Pixel 8 Pro is up to 24 hours, or 72 hours in "extreme battery saver" mode.

This Pixel 8 Pro phone has a 6.7-inch touchscreen display and is powered using Google's own Tensor G3 processor and Titan M2 security chip.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ (512GB): $970 ($150 off)

Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphone is the company's highest-end and most powerful phone, but you can also buy a slightly scaled-down and less expensive version, called the Galaxy S24+.

For a limited time, Amazon has dropped the price of this popular Android phone by $150, so you can purchase it outright for just $970. This configuration includes 512GB of storage.

The S24+ comes in your choice of eight colors and runs Android 14. It's powered using the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy processor and has a really nice 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x QHD+ display.

In addition to all-day battery life and a feature-packed camera system, the S24+ offers a handful of new Android features, like Circle to Search and real-time language translations during phone calls.