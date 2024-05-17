The best patio umbrellas of 2024 deliver the ultimate shade this Memorial Day

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Wayfair

To cover up this summer you'll need two things: a great sunscreen and a solid patio umbrella. The best patio umbrellas protect you from the sun by offering adequate coverage for you and your loved ones while you bask in the warmth of the season. They also feature covers that won't get damaged by the heat or rain, and are easy to operate.

We rounded up the best patio umbrellas that fit this criteria, impress thousands of customers, come in a wide range of color options and fit in outdoor spaces big and small. What's more, they're all under $150. If you're looking for more ideas on how to liven up your patio for the warmer seasons, check out our 10 tips on how to upgrade your patio. We've also found the best places to buy outdoor furniture if you're on the hunt for a new lounge chair or sofa.

Best patio umbrellas:

Best overall: Blissun 9' outdoor patio umbrella

Amazon

Our best overall patio umbrella also happens to be the most affordable, costing about $50. For the price, this is a great value, as it offers adequate shade, is versatile and comes in a wide range of colors that'll suit multiple decor tastes. There are 17 color options to choose from, including neutral colors like tan and black as well as stripes and vibrant options including yellow, green, blue and more.

The umbrella is big enough to provide coverage for four to six chairs, has a cover that is waterproof and UV-resistant, and includes a tilt system that allows you to angle your umbrella as the sun moves throughout the afternoon.

All in all, this umbrella is a slam dunk, and for a limited time, it's just $46 on Amazon. Just make sure you add the available $4 coupon before checkout to get the best deal.

The Blissun 9-inch outdoor patio umbrella has more than 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I have four of these umbrellas on my patio. They are a great quality and they are easy to put up and take down with the crank. Couldn't survive the Florida summer without the shade they provide!"

Best patio umbrella with lights: Best Choice Products 10' solar-powered lighted patio umbrella

Amazon

The ambiance of nighttime summer gatherings will no doubt be made better with this lighted patio umbrella from Best Choice Products. The skeleton of the umbrella is lined with LED lights that are powered by solar energy. Expect these to last between six to seven hours.

The umbrella cover is made of a water-resistant fabric, and underneath the skeleton, you'll find a tilt system to adjust the umbrella to your preferred angle. Plus, this umbrella comes in a whopping 24 colors, ranging from ivory to lavender.

The Best Choice Products has a 4.4-star rating out of more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "Very happy with our purchase. The umbrella provides great shade, tilts easily and the lights provide a great ambiance in the evening, lasting about five hours on a sunny day charge. I would order again!"

Best large patio umbrella: Sol 72 Outdoor Nyasia rectangular market umbrella

Wayfair

Ever sit under a patio umbrella where part of your body remains uncovered -- leaving you at risk for a sunburn? Yeah, we hate that too, which is why we love this unique rectangular umbrella at Wayfair.

The Sol 72 Outdoor Nyasia is 15 feet in length and nine feet wide, providing a truly exceptional amount of coverage (the average patio umbrella is about nine feet in diameter). This would work especially well for people with long patio dining tables. The fabric of the umbrella is water-resistant and the adjustable base is operated by a crank. You can get this in four colors.

The Sol 72 Outdoor Nyasia rectangular market umbrella has a 4.5-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "Perfect umbrella for our large patio table. Unfolds and retracts very easily. We chose red as it sets off a bright pop on the deck."

Best small patio umbrella: Freeport Park Foshee 7.5' market umbrella

Wayfair

Have a small outdoor space but need sun coverage to enjoy it? We found this small patio umbrella from Wayfair. The Foshee market umbrella is about 2.5 feet smaller than your average patio umbrella, providing full shade for about two lounge chairs or a two-seater patio dining set. The umbrella can tilt and features a cover that is supposed to be water- and fade-resistant. You can get this small patio umbrella in five colors, including taupe, lime and antique beige.

For a limited time, you can score this umbrella for 24% off, making it just $48.

The Freeport Park Foshee market umbrella has a 4.3-star rating out of more than 13,000 reviews. One reviewer wrote, "Love the umbrella! Color doesn't fade and great for small spaces!"

Another customer said, "Affordable umbrella. I gave this as a gift to my daughter. This will be her second year of use with it."

Most stylish patio umbrella: LVTXIII 9' fade-resistant patio umbrella

Amazon

When it comes to patio umbrellas, you typically don't get a lot of options when it comes to design. Sure you can choose something with vibrant colors, or stripes, maybe even some fringe, but that's usually that's about it.

These LVTXIII umbrellas, offered in a few variations, feature beautiful patterns and colors, including soothing blues and shades of green. The umbrella can provide shade for two to four seats and is also fade-resistant and water-repellent.

LVTXIII umbrellas have a 4.6-star rating on Amazon. One reviewer wrote, "I liked the printed pattern on the umbrella. It appears sturdy and well made."