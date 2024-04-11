The best pet deals on Amazon to celebrate National Pet Day 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Today is National Pet Day 2024, making it the perfect occasion to spoil your furry friend with some new toys, a fresh bed or some healthy treats. For many of us, our pets are considered a member of the family. They bring so much joy into our lives, so it's important to keep them safe, comfortable, healthy and happy. In honor of National Pet Day, Amazon has slashed prices on cozy beds, healthy snacks, pet cameras, leashes and much more. Right now, you can save on tons of popular pet products.

Best National Pet Day 2024 deals on Amazon

Curated by our team of shopping experts, right now you can shop these deals on popular pet products.

Petcube pet monitoring camera: $35 (30% off)



Amazon

Check in on your pet while you're at work or out to dinner with the Petcube pet camera. It streams and records in 1080p resolution, while providing two-way sound and motion alerts.

It'll even alert you if your dog suddenly starts to bark when you're out of your home, so you can quickly check in on them from your smartphone.

If the camera records anything suspicious or concerning, pet parents can access a live chat with a veterinarian 24/7 via the Petcube app.

And if you're willing to pay for an optional subscription, Petcube will store precious video and still images memories in the cloud that you can replay for up to 90 days.

Petlibro automatic cat feeder: $55 (39% off)

Amazon

The Petlibro automatic cat feeder features a stainless-steel feeding bowl and twist-lock lid. Pet parents can set up an automated feeding schedule and custom portion size.

This device plugs into the wall with a USB-C adapter and uses "D" batteries as a backup power source.

The built-in food hopper holds up to 50 portions of your feline friend's favorite kibble (or hard food). Set a schedule to feed them up to six times per day.

This handy device features a patented rotor, secure twist-lock lid, desiccant bag and sealing strip -- all of which helps this cat food dispenser lock in the freshness of the food until it's ready to be eaten.

Leisure calming flower pet bed: $28 and up (save 15%)

Amazon

This calming, flower-shaped bed provides 360 degrees of plush ergonomic support. It features a soft sherpa lining and comes in your choice of seven colors. It's also machine washable and comes in four sizes. Pricing varies by size and color.

We like that this round pet bed comes with a non-skid base. This means no more slips and slides, which is especially helpful for our senior fur-friends and those with mobility challenges.

Each bed is made from Oeko-Tex fabric and is filled with 100% premium polyester virgin fiber. When it needs cleaning, simply pop it in the washer on a gentle cycle and then tumble dry on a low setting.

Be sure to take advantage of the 15% off coupon when you add this popular pet bed to your Amazon shopping cart.

PetThem 71" dog ramp: $100 (save 20%)

Amazon

If your medium- or larger-size dog has trouble climbing into your vehicle, this 71-inch dog ramp is the ideal solution. The ramp holds up to 250 pounds and works with most cars, SUVs and pickup trucks.

For a limited time, you can save 20% on this dog ramp, but when you also use the instant $20 coupon that Amazon is currently offering, the price drops down to just $100.

The ramp measures 71 x 17.2 inches. It's frame is crafted from a premium aluminum alloy for durability and stability. Meanwhile, the ramp's walking surface features a high-traction fabric rug with loofah-like texture grip. This ensures a slip-free experience for your pet.

And for convenience, this PetThem dog car ramp can be neatly folded into a compact size, weighing only 19 pounds -- making it easy to carry and store in your vehicle.

Sherpa original deluxe travel pet carrier: $41 (save 48%)

Amazon

When you want to take your small dog or cat (up to 22 pounds) with you, this Sherpa original deluxe travel pet carrier offers a comfy transport option. Its design makes it easy for the pet's human companion to carry the bag with a shoulder strap or built in handles. The carrier offers plenty of ventilation and options for allowing your pet to see their surroundings during transport.

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this popular and well made pet carrier, so you'll pay just $41 -- a savings of 48%. The carrier measures 19 x 11.8 x 11.5 inches and comes in your choice of three colors. And it's FAA approved and will fit under the seat of most commercial airplanes.

Features include mesh panels for ventilation, escape-proof locking zippers, top and side entries for easy and comfortable loading, a waterproof interior base, and a removable ,machine-washable cozy base liner. It also includes a large storage pocket and a luggage strap that doubles as a seatbelt security pass-through for safer car rides.

Nuvori memory foam dog car seat: $51 (save 15%)

Amazon

Many dogs love to look out a car window, but for small to medium size dogs, unless they're properly restrained, this can be very dangerous. That's where this memory foam dog car seat comes in handy.

This car seat securely attaches to the seat in your vehicle. Your pooch then gets harnessed into the car seat. And because the seat is raised, they'll get a great view out the window while you're driving.

For extra comfort, this car seat is padded with plush memory foam. The removable cushion allows for hassle-free, machine-washable cleaning. This dog car seat has a maximum weight capacity of 25 pounds.

Right now, it's on sale on Amazon for $51, which is 15% off its regular price (with coupon.)

Spot Farms human grade chicken strip dog treats: 35% off with subscription

Amazon

Dogs love treats, and pet parents love to feed their pooch healthy, all-natural snacks. Well, here's a tasty option from Spot Farms. These are chicken strips made from human-grade ingredients, with no antibiotics added. They're enhanced with glucosamine and chondroitin which benefits your dog's joints.

Each 12.5 ounce bag is normally priced at $17, but when you sign up for an Amazon subscription, Amazon knocks a whopping 35% off the price.

When you check out, you can determine how many bags of treats you want sent and how often. Plus, you can cancel the subscription easily and at any time.

Chic Pet premium dog poop bags: $11 (save 22%)

Amazon

One of the biggest hassles of being a dog parent is having to clean up after your pooch during walks. These premium poop bags make this process a bit easier. They're made from all-natural material and are both extra thick and leakproof. Plus, they have a pleasant lavender scent to help mask the smell of what's inside.

Each roll has 90 bags, and this bundle comes with nine rolls. Right now, you can purchase these premium poop bags from Amazon for 22% off, which brings the price down to a mere $11.

Each extra-thick and durable waste bag is 2 times thicker than the average waste bag. The bundle comes with dog bone-shaped dispenser. These bags are made from cornstarch, so they're nontoxic and biodegradable.

K&H Pet Products cooling elevated dog bed: $36 (save 28%)

Amazon

During the dog days of summer, allow your canine companion to lounge comfortably indoors or outdoors on this elevated cooling bed. This model is designed for larger dogs, but several other size options are available. You can also choose the fabric color.

A raised dog bed helps pets stay cool by allowing air to circulate under them. It also keeps pets off damp ground by raising them up seven inches -- away from dirt, bugs and ticks.

This large dog cot boasts a lightweight metal frame and heavy denier fabric cover. It supports 200 pounds with ease. This version measures 30 X 42 X 7 inches, so it's perfect for large breeds like Labrador retrievers, German shepherds and golden retrievers.

Right now, you can purchase one of these raised dog beds from Amazon and save 28%, so you'll pay just $36.