Score up to 42% off a kid-friendly Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon

Sure, you can give your child a hand-me-down tablet and hope for the best. But you may want to reconsider; we've just found an impressive new set of deals for kid-friendly tablets. These models come with a durable case, parental controls and content that's age appropriate. Amazon's kid-friendly tablets are real standouts, thanks to unlimited access to the Amazon Kids+ service for one year, plus a two year, worry-free guarantee for parents. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed prices by up to 42%.

For 3- to 7-year-olds: Amazon Fire Kids tablets

These three Amazon Kids tablets all share pretty much the same design and functionality, but what differs is their screen size, resolution and battery life. All offer an ad-free experience.

Want even more savings than what you see here? If you have a tablet to trade in, Amazon will give you an Amazon gift card for the appraised value of the tablet -- and you'll also get an additional 20% off the purchase price of any new Amazon Fire tablet.

Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids: $55 (42% off)

Amazon

For a limited time, save 42% on this durable tablet for kids ages 3 to 7. This Amazon Fire HD 7 Kids tablet offers a seven-inch touchscreen, three color options (blue, purple or red) and either 16GB or 32GB of internal storage. This can be expanded up to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card.

Battery life is up to 10 hours. This version of Amazon's kid-friendly tablet comes with a six-month subscription to the Amazon Kids+ service, which includes unlimited access to a vast library of curated, age-appropriate content.

If you want the typical 12-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ that's included with Amazon's other kid-friendly tablets, the tablet's price goes up to $70 (which represents a 36% savings).

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: $100 (33% off)

Amazon

Also designed for kids between 3 and 7, this version of the Amazon Fire HD tablet is on sale. Snag it for 33% off for a limited time. This model comes with your choice of four cases -- solid blue, solid purple, a Mickey Mouse theme or a Disney princess theme. (The Mickey Mouse and Disney Princess-themed cases boost the price of the tablet by $10.)

In addition to the full-color, eight-inch touchscreen, this model offers up to a 13-hour battery life and your choice of 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. The 64GB version is on sale for 28% off, bringing the price down to $130. This can be expanded anytime with an optional microSD memory card.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, along with the durable case and a two-year worry free guarantee. The tablet offers an ad-free experience, plus integrated parental controls. Once the one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription ends, it can be renewed for $4.99 a month with no contract.

Amazon Fire 10 Kids: $150 (21% off)

Amazon

Featuring a full-color, 10.1-inch touchscreen, this version of the Amazon Kids tablet is currently on sale for $150, which represents a discount of 21%. Choose between a case that's solid blue, solid purple, Mickey Mouse-themed or Disney princess-themed. (The Mickey Mouse and Disney princess-themed cases boost the price of the tablet by $10.)

The tablet comes with 32GB of internal storage (which can be expanded at any time using an optional microSD memory card). Battery life is up to 13 hours. This 11th generation version of the Amazon Fire 10 Kids tablet was upgraded in 2023. It's now 25% faster than the previous version.

For 6- to 12-year olds: Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets

These two Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablets cater to a slightly older age group. In addition to all of the features and functions in the other Amazon Fire Kids tablets, these offer limited and filtered access to the internet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $100 (33% off)

Amazon

Ideal for kids in the 6-to-12 age group, the Amazon Fire Kids Pro tablet provides an ad-free experience, one year of access to the Amazon Kids+ service, a two-year worry-free guarantee for parents and a kid-friendly case. For a limited time, save 33% on this version of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet.

Choose between a teal, cyber blue or rainbow-colored case. These cases are a bit thinner than those offered with the tablets for younger kids.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Pro features a full-color, eight-inch touchscreen. It comes with 32GB of internal storage (which can be expanded up to 1TB using an optional memory card). Battery life is up to 13 hours. The content from Amazon Kids+ is age-appropriate and caters to this slightly older audience.

One thing that sets the "Pro" models apart is limited and filtered web browsing, as well as a built-in webcam. Users can do video calls with pre-approved contacts. These tablets also offer access to the Alexa digital assistant.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro: $150 (21% off)

Amazon

Designed with kids between 6 and 12 in mind, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro is the most advanced tablet in the Amazon Fire Kids lineup. For a limited time, you can purchase it for just $150 (that's 21% off).

Your child will get a 10.1-inch, 1080p resolution touchscreen, 32GB of internal storage (which can be upgraded up to 1TB using an optional microSD memory card) and up to a 13-hour battery life.

Choose between three case themes -- nebula, mint or "happy day." This tablet includes everything that the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro offers, but features a larger display.

A few of the optional accessories available for this tablet include a detachable Bluetooth keyboard ($35) and wireless headphones ($25).

