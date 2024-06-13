This bestselling Acer laptop is under $400 right now at Walmart
If you don't have four figures to spend on a new laptop -- or even half that -- there's good news. The bestselling laptop at Walmart right now is on sale for $140 off, which brings the price of the popular Acer Aspire 3 down to just $359.
This Acer Aspire 3 laptop comes with Windows 11 Home preinstalled. It offers a 15.6-inch, 1080p resolution display and comes configured with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB capacity SSD for storage. The laptop runs using the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U octa-core processor (with a 4.3 GHz processor speed) and a Radeon Graphics GPU. Battery life is up to 6.5 hours.
This edition of the Aspire 3 features a traditional laptop design. It measures 9.5 x 14.29 x 0.78 inches and weighs it at just 3.92 pounds, so it's easy to carry. This is the ideal entry-level Windows laptop that'll handle all of your everyday mobile computing tasks with ease. You also get a built in 720p resolution webcam and support for Wi-Fi 6, so its ready to handle video calling, virtual meetings and even some casual online gaming.
Whether you need a new and affordable laptop for yourself, your kids, or someone else in your life who wants a Windows computer without all of the advanced tech that comes with a high price, we recommend this Acer Aspire 3, especially now that it's on sale at Walmart.