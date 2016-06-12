Orlando nightclub massacre
On June 12, 2016, 49 people were killed by a heavily armed gunman at Pulse, a popular Florida gay bar - the worst mass shooting in U.S. history
Judge won't dismiss charge against Orlando nightclub gunman's wife
Noor Salman, 31 is charged with obstruction and aiding her husband, Omar Mateen, in the massacre that left 49 people dead
Survivor of Pulse nightclub shooting still relives the unthinkable
Demetric Naulings and his best friend Eddie Justice had walked in at 2 a.m. for last call, and the next person to enter the club was gunman Omar Mateen
Survivor, mother of victim remember Pulse nightclub massacre
One year ago, 49 people were killed in Orlando in the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history. Mark Strassmann spoke to some of those who have suffered so deeply in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting.
Hundreds honor victims of worst mass shooting in U.S. history
Hundreds gathered outside the perimeter of Pulse nightclub to pay their respects to the victims of the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
“Angels” at Pulse nightclub service year from when shooting began
49 died in worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history; several other services planned making first anniversary
Services to mark 1 year since worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history
Monday's first service is closed to the public and will overlap with exact time gunman Omar Mateen began firing shots
New video shows officers' point of view in Orlando nightclub shooting
Police bodycam video shows officers racing to the scene of the 2016 nightclub shooting, where gunman Omar Mateen killed 49 people
Pulse nightclub to become museum, memorial to 2016 massacre
A decision has not been made as to whether the building will become a part of the memorial or if it will be torn down
Report reveals dramatic new details from Orlando massacre
Police presentation details the 2016 shooting at the Pulse nightclub which left 49 dead
Massacre victims make grave accusation against gunman's employer
Orlando nightclub massacre survivors, families of victims file lawsuit against gunman's employer, wife
Graphic TV reenactment of Orlando massacre sparks outrage
The news special features a reenactment of the shooting that left 49 people dead
Orlando massacre shooter's widow arrested in San Fran
Noor Salman has told investigators she tried to stop the attack, but now she's facing charges of aiding and abetting
Social media sites sued by families of Pulse nightclub victims
Three families sued Facebook, Google and Twitter, claiming the gunman who killed their loved ones was radicalized through propaganda found on social media
Widow of Orlando nightclub shooter files petition to change child's name
An online docket California shows that Omar Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman, filed the petition on behalf of the 4-year-old boy, who is partly named for his father
Moment of silence marks six months since Pulse massacre
Other ceremonies planned six months to day mass shooting in gay Fla. club left 49 dead, 53 wounded
Orlando Pulse nightclub to host memorial for shooting victims
An Orlando nightclub is set to host a memorial marking six months since the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Pulse patron tried calming others during massacre new 911 calls reveal
The 911 calls show the unidentified man trying to encourage others around him as he talks to a police dispatcher during the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
Police body cam video released of Orlando nightclub massacre aftermath
Surreal scene beneath the disco ball, as cell phones ring constantly from the victims' pockets
Widow of Orlando massacre gunman: "I was unaware"
Opening up for first time since June carnage, Noor Salman says she didn't know of husband's plans; Pulse nightclub attack left 49 dead
Orlando police release audio calls from Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen
Police released audio from the 911 calls made by Omar Mateen the night he went on a rampage at Pulse nightclub, killing 49 people and injuring 50 more
Orlando Magic dedicate season opener to Pulse victims
Some survivors were present, as were some relatives of those who were killed on June 12 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history
Videos show inside of Pulse nightclub before, during massacre
Patron says scene was "beyond fun" -- before he noticed suspicious-looking man, and the carnage began
Arrest made in arson of Fla. mosque attended by Orlando nightclub shooter
Fire destroyed the Islamic Center of Fort Pierce, a mosque once attended by the Pulse nightclub killer and another American terrorist
Report: Millions raised for Pulse victims not enough to cover expenses
The OneOrlando Fund has raised $23 million for Pulse nightclub shooting victims, but experts say the donations won’t be enough to completely offset medical and other expenses
Orlando fundraising exposes weaknesses in do-it-yourself charity campaigns
Waste, questionable intentions and scant oversight mark personal online fundraising efforts that have become popular
