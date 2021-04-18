Live

Watch CBSN Live

Orlando in healing: "I don't want to choose fear"

In the days after the Orlando terror attack, CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook visited to see how the community was healing emotionally. Survivors and friends of victims had a clear message: they would not be afraid.
