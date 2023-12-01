Watch CBS News

Web Extra: Frank Barker extended interview

Frank Barker was shot five times during Colin Ferguson's rampage on a Long Island Rail Road train car nearly 30 years ago. He spoke extensively with CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff as part of her documentary "The 5:33 - Legacy of the LIRR Massacre."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.