Watch CBS News

Web Extra: Extended interview with Mi Won Kim

Mi Won Kim's sister Mi Kyung Kim was murdered in Colin Ferguson's rampage aboard a Long Island Rail Road train nearly 30 years ago. She spoke with CBS New York's Carolyn Gusoff for our documentary "The 5:33 - Legacy of the LIRR Massacre."
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.