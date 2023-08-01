Watch CBS News

Toddler dies in hot car in Smithtown, Long Island

Suffolk County police said a grandmother forgot to drop off her 14-month-old granddaughter at day care and went to work Monday, leaving the child in the back seat of the car. CBS New York's Alice Gainer reports.
