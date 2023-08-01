Police: 14-month-old girl dies after being left in hot car for 8 hours in Smithtown

SMITHTOWN, N.Y. -- A toddler died on Monday after police say she was forgotten in a hot car on Long Island for eight hours.

CBS New York has more on the tragic accident in Smithtown and what you can do to try and prevent something like this from happening.

Suffolk County Police say a grandmother forgot to drop off her 14-month granddaughter at daycare and went to work, leaving the child in the backseat of the hot car.

Eight hours later, police say, the 54-year-old woman went to pick up the child at the daycare when she realized she had left the toddler in the car while it was parked on Redwood Lane.

The child was transported to a local hospital in Smithtown, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the National Safety Council, since 1998 an average of 38 children per year have died from vehicular heatstroke, adding 53% of the incidents happened because a parent or caregiver forgot the child in the car.

So far in 2023, the council says 14 deaths have been reported.

To prevent something like this from happening, the council advises sticking to a routine and avoiding distractions. It says to put a purse, briefcase or even your left shoe in the back seat to ensure you take a final look in the car, and to keep car doors locked and keys out of reach from children so that they can't get inside to play.

Sue Auriemma is the vice president of the group Kids and Car Safety.

"This can happen to anyone. The biggest mistake a parent can make is thinking it can't happen to them," Auriemma said. "There is technology that's already available and affordable that's coming standard on some vehicles. Hyundai and Genesis and Kia offer a system that will alert a driver if they've walked away from a vehicle and there's still any living being in the vehicle."

In November 2021, a law was passed that would require technology in all new cars to help prevent hot-car deaths, but it will take years for all vehicles to be outfitted with it.

When asked if there is something people could go out now now, Auriemma said, "There are devices available that you can add to your vehicle that would sense the weight of a baby in your car seat or apps to remind you."

They also urge a check-in system with child care services.

Police say the investigation of the Smithtown hot-car death is ongoing.