Pete Hegseth faces tough questions in senate confirmation hearing Yesterday Pete Hegseth faced senators, being grilled on allegations of alcohol abuse, sexual misconduct, and mismanagement of funds for two veterans' organizations which he was let go from. Hegseth has denied all accusations, saying that he has changed and is ready for the position. With other hearings happening this week, what could happen next? Director of the Political Analytics Program at Columbia University, Gregory Wawro explains.