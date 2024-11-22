In Focus | Domestic violence death investigation; community overcomes flooding; beaver wins hearts “In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights the storytelling of local CBS News reporters. Featured in this episode is CBS News Chicago’s Marissa Perlman with a gripping story of a family’s fight to find answers after a deadly domestic violence incident, CBS News New York’s Jennifer McLogan on a community coming together to overcome devastation from flooding, and CBS News Boston’s coverage of a beloved beaver that’s journey captured the hearts of many… including the state governor!