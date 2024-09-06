In Focus: California storing DNA; alarming domestic violence statistics; cameras hidden in home land “In Focus” is a 30-minute news talk show hosted by Maurice DuBois that spotlights the storytelling of local CBS News reporters. Featured in this episode is CBS News California Investigative Reporter Julie Watts with a look into why DNA taken at birth is being stored by the state, CBS News Chicago’s Dorothy Tucker on an alarming statistic about victims of domestic violence, and CBS News New York’s Tony Aiello reporting on camouflaged cameras being hidden in people’s home landscaping.