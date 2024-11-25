Concerns raised over President-Elect Trump's pick for FCC Chair President-Elect Donald Trump has turned a lot of heads recently with some of his cabinet picks. Including his pick for chair of the Federal Communication Commission Brendan Carr. The head of the FCC will oversee the agency that regulates us internet access and communications networks such as tv and radio. Carr believes it's quote an "institution ripe for change," that's according to the chapter he wrote in "Project 2025" about the FCC. FCC and media law expert Ian Rosenberg breaks down the concern