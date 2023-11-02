Watch CBS News

15 hurt in Dutchess County explosion

A fiery explosion rocked a town in Dutchess County on Thursday. Cameras captured the flames ripping through the multifamily home. More than a dozen people were hurt. CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal reports. Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3MsCjyB
