Yonkers set for St. Patrick's Day Parade after man arrested in alleged plot against mayor, police

YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers is gearing up for its annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be extra security after investigators foiled an alleged assassination plot.

As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reported, there was a sense of relief Saturday morning after the man accused of threatening to kill police and the mayor was arrested.

Ridon Kola faced a judge in federal court Friday after a multi-agency investigation discovered threats on social media. The FBI said the 32-year-old, who lives near the parade route, also sent a disturbing message to Yonkers police.

"I will crucify Yonkers cops and their bosses all along McLean Ave., and it will be a horror scene," the message read in part.

"That's usually what terrorists want to do. They want to terrorize your mind, terrorize your thoughts and make you afraid," said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Members of the FBI-NYPD joint terrorism task force intercepted the alleged threat and made the arrest ahead of the parade.

"It is scary, but it's good to know that they've been caught. There's always someone out there trying to do something," Yonkers resident Maria Oriol said.

"Most of the time, these things are unfounded, most of the time they don't pan out, but we have to be vigilant and we have to be 100%," said Spano.

The mayor said there will be sufficient uniformed and plain clothed law enforcement along the parade route.

Dozens of people are expected to march, including pipe bands and dancers.

Last year's parade was the first one since the COVID pandemic, and people are ready to line the streets once again this year.