Ridon Kola arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Yonkers mayor, police officers at St. Patrick's Day Parade

YONKERS, N.Y. -- A man was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to kill the mayor of Yonkers and police officers.

Federal investigators say 32-year-old Ridon Kola expressed support for radical Islamic extremism and had posted threats online.

Kola reportedly planned to shoot Yonkers police and the mayor at Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Federal investigators say Kola had been interviewed in December 2021 after posting threats against police and the mayor online, but he claimed he had no plans to harm officers or the mayor.

Kola allegedly began posting threats again in early 2023, including a photo of himself holding an axe and a post praising Sayfullo Saipov, who was recently convicted of murdering eight people in a 2017 terrorist attack on the West Side bike path.

In a tweet, Mayor Mike Spano said in part, "Yonkers is proud to host one of New York's largest St. Patrick's Day parades and threats like this will not intimidate us from celebrating the many contributions of our Irish American community."