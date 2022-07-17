Watch CBS News
Yonkers Police: 5 people shot in 2 related incidents

YONKERS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway Sunday in Yonkers after police said five people were shot in two related incidents. 

The first shooting left two people wounded and happened just after 9 p.m. Saturday on Locust Hill Avenue. It drew a large police response. The victims were hospitalized in stable condition. 

About two hours later, investigators said shots were fired on School Street, leaving three people hurt. There was no immediate word on their conditions. 

Police did not say how the shootings were related.

