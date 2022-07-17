Watch CBS News

5 hurt in 2 shootings in Yonkers, police say

Yonkers Police are searching for the gunmen behind two shootings that left five people hurt Saturday night. As CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports, they're working to figure out if the incidents are connected.
