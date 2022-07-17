Yonkers Police: 5 people shot in 2 incidents

YONKERS, N.Y. -- An investigation is underway Sunday in Yonkers after police said five people were shot during two incidents on Saturday night.

The first shooting left two people wounded and happened just after 9 p.m. near Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue. It drew a large police response.

The victims, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man were hospitalized. The woman was shot in the right elbow and is expected to survive. The man was shot in the chest and is in critical condition, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., police responded to another report of shots fired near 43 School Street. Police found three gunshot victims - a 42-year-old man, 30-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

The 42-year-old and 30-year-old were in critical condition. The other man was in stable condition.

"The Yonkers Police Department does not tolerate senseless acts of violence in the likes of what we saw last night," Police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said. "Those that wish to do harm to our residents in such heinous acts have no place in this city. Our investigators will be working tirelessly to identify and apprehend the perpetrators for both of these incidents."

Police initially said the shootings could be related, but later said a connection could not be confirmed.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Detective Division at 914-377-7724. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online here or by texting "YPD" to 847411.