Inmate who escaped custody in Yonkers found in the Bronx
YONKERS, N.Y. -- Yonkers Police say an escaped inmate is back in custody.
Investigators say he escaped from Saint Joseph's Hospital on Sunday morning and was on the run for more than 24 hours.
He was found in the Bronx on Monday and taken into custody without incident.
County officials say the officers involved have been suspended from duty and will face internal disciplinary charges.
